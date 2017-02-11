UP elections 2017 LIVE updates: Akhilesh, Rahul Gandhi release SP-Congress alliance’s common minimum programme

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launch alliance’s common minimum program in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launch alliance’s common minimum program in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address multiple election rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He is scheduled to visit Moradabad, Rampur and Bareilley through the day to campaign for the second phase of polling to be held on February 15. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will also address multiple election rallies in UP’s Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Sitapur and Raebareli on Saturday. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in UP’s Badaun district and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. BSP chief Mayawati, too, will be campaigning in Saharanpur and Bijnor.

Watch Video

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

10:44 am: This is an alliance between two youngsters. We have come to transform Uttar Pradesh, not just to come to power: Rahul

10:38 am: He likes to rake up people’s janam patris. He likes to do all these things. He likes to peek into bathrooms. Let him do. This election will give him a strong response: Rahul

10:36 am: The biggest challenge in India is giving employment to youth. This year, unemployment has risen. PM Modi has not been able to fulfil his promises. PM talks about surgical strikes but the largest casualties have happened in our security forces: Rahul Gandhi

10:35 am: Bohot ghussa hona acchi baat nahi hai, is se pata chalta hai pairon ke neeche se zameen sarak rahi hai: Akhilesh Yadav

10:34 am: Everyone in UP will feel this is our government. We will give employment to youth: Rahul

10:33 am: This is the foundation of the alliance: Rahul

10:29 am: CM Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi launch alliance’s common minimum program in Lucknow.

9:36 am:

9:32 am:

8:33 am:

Meanwhile, polling began in 73 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh’s western region on Saturday morning. An estimated 2.6 crore people are expected to caste their votes for the Assembly elections in the state which will be held in seven phases. On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders campaigned for the second phase of polls in multiple districts of the state.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd