UP election 2017 LIVE: Akhilesh, PM Modi to address election rallies for 2nd phase

UP elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally. (Express Archive/Oinam Anand) UP elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally. (Express Archive/Oinam Anand)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will on Friday start campaigning for the second phase of polling to be held on February 15. He is scheduled to address multiple election rallies in Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Bareilly through the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, will address rallies in Bijnor and Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Campaigning for the first phase of elections ended Thursday, voting for which is on February 11. Political parties have to stop campaigning in a constituency 48 hours prior to the poll.

The 17th Legislative Assembly elections in UP is being conducted for 403 constituencies in seven phase polling beginning Saturday. The major parties in the fray are Samajwadi Party, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here are the LIVE updates

11:18am: I have extensively toured Jat areas of UP, there is tremendous support for us. Our opponents spreading rumours: Rajnath Singh

11.12am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on the Mayawati factor in UP elections. “BSP is baar ke chunav mein haari huyi ladai lad rahi hai (BSP is fighting a losing battle this election),” said Rajnath Singh.

