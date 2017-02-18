Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah to address rallies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (L) and BJP president Amit Shah. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (L) and BJP president Amit Shah. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to address multiple election rallies in the state on Saturday. He will visit Jalaun’s Orai, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot districts to woo the electorate ahead of phase three of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on Sunday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will also campaign in Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich and Faizabad districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He will hold a press conference in Gorakhpur at 10:30 am on Saturday.

8:30 am: Akhilesh Yadav will hold election rallies in Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot today.



7:10 am: Amit Shah will address rallies in Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich and Faizabad today.

Leaders from different political parties are addressing election rallies in different districts of Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing elections in the state. Earlier on Friday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a rally in Rae Bareli. Rahul launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government. Taking a strong jibe against PM Narendra Modi’s remark of being the adopted son of Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Varanasi doesn’t need to adopt an outsider for its development. She accused the PM of harassing the females by making them stand in queues during demonetisation.

