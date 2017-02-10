Liquor cartons seized from SP-Congress candidate’s office in UP 

Following the directions of observers appointed by Election Commission, police teams conducted raids at some party offices in Ghaziabad and seized 20 cartons of liquor from an SP-Congress alliance candidate.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar told PTI that observers got some complaint in this regard, upon which police officers were instructed to raid the election offices of the party candidates in Sahibabad legislative assembly constituency.

20 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were seized from the office of an SP-Congress alliance candidate, Kumar said, adding they were to be distributed among voters, in to lure them. A random raid was conducted by city Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil in BJP and BSP offices but nothing was found there, he said.

On the other hand, from an Indirapuram office of Amar pal Sharma, the SP–Congress alliance candidate, 20 cartons of IMFL was confiscated today. 16 cartons were sealed and four were found to be open, he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Indirapuram police station under section 60 of UP Excise Act and violation of Model Code of conduct, the ASP added.