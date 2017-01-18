Lalu Prasad Yadav to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav in UP polls

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party would not field any candidate in Uttar Pradesh elections and he would campaign for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to ensure victory of socialist forces. (Source: Express Photo) RJD President Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party would not field any candidate in Uttar Pradesh elections and he would campaign for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to ensure victory of socialist forces. (Source: Express Photo)

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party would not field any candidate in Uttar Pradesh elections and he would campaign for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to ensure victory of socialist forces. Addressing party workers after former Union minister Raghunath Jha joined RJD, Prasad made a scathing attack on BJP and said he would make all out efforts in UP polls to ensure the defeat of saffron forces.

“UP election is not an election of one state but of the entire country. After ensuring defeat of BJP in UP we would uproot the saffron party headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019,” Prasad said. “I would campaign for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to ensure victory of socialist forces,” he added.

The RJD chief said he would talk to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to work jointly to ensure victory of socialist forces in the most populous state. Prasad said he would invite prominent leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and leaders of CPI and CPI(M) in the rally RJD would organise against demonetisation in Patna soon.

The RJD supremo, who is on forefront of fight against note ban, said more than 40,000 workers in unorganised sectors have been rendered jobless after the decision.