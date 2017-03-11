Lalu Prasad supports Mayawati’s allegation of EVM tampering in UP elections

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Saturday supported BSP chief Mayawati’s allegations that EVMs were tampered in Uttar Pradesh polls and demanded a probe by the Election Commission. “What Mayawatiji is saying should definitely be probed by the Election Commission,” Prasad told reporters.

“It’s known that Gujarat is the hub of EVM manufacturing, hence tampering of EVMs cannot be ruled out. We had complained to the EC about this in the past and also held demonstrations on the issue. The EC had assured that mock polls would be conducted in every booth before the actual polling in which representatives of all parties could check whether the EVMs were working properly or not,” the RJD chief said in support of demand for probe.

Watch What Else is Making News

“I don’t know whether mock polls were held in UP or not,” Prasad, who had campaigned in favour of Samajwadi Party said. He demanded that the EVMs in which votes were counted today should be kept safely and the EC should get it probed whether there were any technical defects in them or not.

On the poll result in UP, Prasad said, “The Congress-SP combine failed to communicate properly to the people and BJP managed to lure them with false promises.”