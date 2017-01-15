Khap chaudharis have never entered politics, says Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjeev Balyan Sanjeev Balyan

Edited excerpts from the interview with Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Sanjeev Balyan:

There were slogans against BJP at a recent Jat rally at Kharad in Muzaffarnagar, where khap panchayat leaders said they would work to defeat the party in the Assembly elections this year.

There was no khap chaudhary (leader) there. It was a meeting called by Yashpal Malik (of Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti). There are three big khaps in UP: Baliyan Khap led by Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, Desh Khap led by Chaudhary Surender Singh, and Gathwala Khap led by Harkishan Singh. The rest are small khaps of two to four villages. Haryana has big khaps. No one from the big khaps of UP came to the (Kharad) rally.

Jat farmers and khap leaders seem to be angry with the BJP in Shamli-Kairana-Muzaffarnagar belt.

Nowadays everybody is calling himself a khap chaudhary, which is not right. Khaps never dabble in politics; khap chaudharis have never entered politics. They never say vote for this party or that. Khap leaders can have personal political views but they never express it as khap leaders. Only once our leader — Mahendra Singh Tikait — had sought votes in the name of Ram. This (Kharad rally) is Yashpal Malik’s personal initiative. Don’t associate it with khaps.

But most Jat leaders we met said the Central government has not taken care of farmers. They say the government is giving interest-free loans to sugar mills but sugar mills are not paying farmers.

I agree that farmers are facing a lot of problems, particularly sugarcane farmers, but the problem is the Centre does not have a direct control over it. We have done whatever we could through policies. Agriculture is a state subject. When I was part of the Agriculture ministry, I did whatever I could —- be it sugar export or through a ban on (sugar) import. I agree the farmer is in trouble, but direct control lies with the state government.

Jat leaders also say demonetisation has adversely affected them in rabi sowing season. They feel the push for a cashless economy will bring them under income tax net.

It is possible (that the government failed to communicate the purpose of demonetisation properly). I am constantly visiting the region (western UP. Others are also going there. Whatever propaganda of this kind (against demonetisation) is there, we will try to do away with it.

On Muzaffarnagar riots, Jat leaders say that during the riots you were standing with Jats, but after the riots were over you left them to fend for themselves.

I request you to go and speak to those who went to jail on whether Sanjeev Balyan stood by them or not. Chaudhary saab (of Gathwala khap) was an accused; he is out now. There

are others who are still facing cases —- go and ask them. As a Union minister it would not be proper for me to say much (more).