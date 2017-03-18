Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogi Adityanath’ supporters stage demonstration as BJP decides UP chief minister

UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasa Maurya’s supporters stage demonstration demanding that Maurya be made the CM of UP. (ANI ) UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasa Maurya’s supporters stage demonstration demanding that Maurya be made the CM of UP. (ANI )

Supporters of BJP leaders Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath were seen staging demonstration outside party headquarters in Lucknow where the top leadership will be meeting this evening to decide the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The supporters of both leaders want them to be made the chief minister even as various sources say that Manoj Sinha is the first choice for the post.

The CM for the newly-elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will be announced at 4 pm on Saturday in Lucknow. The meeting will be held at Lok Bhawan. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Uttar Pradesh Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya are seen as contenders too. But many party leaders said the focus appeared to have shifted to Sinha.

Maurya, who won the Lok Sabha election from Phulpur constituency in Allahabad in 2014, was made the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president in Arpil last year. Maurya was seen as one of the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post in UP but the BJP chief Amit Shah has left everyone guessing by entrusting him with the responsibility of choosing the candidate for the top job.

