Keshav Prasad Maurya discharged from hospital

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya has been discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness. Maurya was discharged around 9.45 PM on Thursday, nearly six hours after being admitted, RML medical superintendent Dr A K Gadpayile said.

Examination of his blood sugar level, CT scan and ECG, among other tests, revealed that he was fit to be discharged, he said.

“His clinical conditions were normal. The uneasiness was because of the cough and cold he was suffering from. There was also anxiety due to overwork because of political commitments,” he added.

Maurya, who won the Lok Sabha election from Phulpur constituency in Allahabad in 2014, was made the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president in Arpil last year.

In the just-concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh the BJP decimated all rivals, bagging 312 out of the 403 seats in the state.

Maurya was seen as one of the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post in UP but the BJP chief Amit Shah has left everyone guessing by entrusting him with the responsibility of choosing the candidate for the top job.

