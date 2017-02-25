Kanpur train accident: SP shifts focus back to PM Narendra Modi, says Centre should take action

Schoolchildren from Isanpur area in Ahmedabad, paying tributes to those killed in the Kanpur train tragedy. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Schoolchildren from Isanpur area in Ahmedabad, paying tributes to those killed in the Kanpur train tragedy. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Putting the onus back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Kanpur Train accident, the Samajwadi Party (SP) Saturday said it is the government’s duty to take cognizance of the matter and take required steps. Terming it as a way of gaining votes, SP leader Naresh Agarwal said the Prime Minister is doing nothing about the everyday attack taking place in the Kashmir Valley.

“The action will have to be taken by the central government. The UP government cannot take action against Nepal. The Prime Minister should tell if the answers for everyday attacks in Kashmir and terrorists sheltering in Nepal should be given by the central government or UP government… This is a way of gaining votes by giving false assurances to people,” Agarwal told ANI.

Questioning Modi’s prime ministerial responsibilities, Agarwal said, “The way the Prime Minister has been holding rallies, it looks as if he is not fighting country elections, but only Uttar Pradesh elections. The Prime Minister is doing nothing about the bravehearts losing their lives on the border but he is very concerned for Uttar Pradesh. What can you expect from such a Prime Minister?”

Meanwhile, applauding the Bihar police for vigilance in the case, the Janata Dal (United) seconded the Prime Minister’s thought. “Some Nepal-located ISIS people have been caught in the same. This lead has been a success for the Bihar police. That there was a conspiracy behind this is correct,” JD(U) leader K C Tyagi told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday blamed conspirators sitting in Nepal for the November 2016 train derailment in Kanpur that killed 149 people. “Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border (Nepal),” said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. He urged the people of Gonda to elect those who are patriotic.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in February confirmed that Dubai-based Shamshul Huda was the “mastermind” for the sabotage behind the Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur on November 16, 2016.