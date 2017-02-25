Kanpur train accident: PM Narendra Modi stooping very low to garner votes, says CPI

Rescue work is in full swing after Patna-Endore Express derailed at Pukhrayan village near Kanpur. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Rescue work is in full swing after Patna-Endore Express derailed at Pukhrayan village near Kanpur. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the Kanpur train accident and of stooping very low in order to garner votes. “Why the Prime Minister is trying to raise this issue, politicise the issue at the time of elections? Just to garner votes. I think this is not a very acceptable position. The Prime Minister must carry on the campaign as a Prime Minister, speaking on real issues. The Prime Minister’s campaign, nowadays, is stooping to the lowest level. The BJP is desperate to win the elections in Uttar Pradesh,” CPI leader D Raja told ANI.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well urged the government to act and give a stern message to the neighbouring country if it has any involvement in the incident.

“If it is a conspiracy, it should come out. If a neighbouring country has conspired against us then the Indian government should protest against it. What is the use of saying this in a public meeting? With the help of foreign ministry, protest should be launched and clear message should be given that India is not going to tolerate any such activity,” NCP leader Tariq Anwar told ANI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that Dubai-based Shamshul Huda was the “mastermind” for the sabotage behind the Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur on November 16, 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday blamed conspirators sitting in Nepal for the November 2016 Indore-Patna Express train derailment incident in Kanpur, in which 149 people were killed. “Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border (Nepal),” he said, in an election rally in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.