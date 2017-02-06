Daughter vs Nephew in ‘exodus’ MP’s family hits BJP’s Kairana plan

BJP, RLD flags at Hukum Singh’s ancestral home. Source: Abhinav Saha BJP, RLD flags at Hukum Singh’s ancestral home. Source: Abhinav Saha

A FAMILY feud in Kairana, the ground zero of an alleged Hindu exodus, appears to have hit BJP plans of wresting the seat from the ruling Samajwadi Party. This constituency in western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on February 11, the first of the seven-phase state assembly elections.

Kairana BJP MP Hukum Singh, who had flagged the alleged exodus last June, is campaigning hard this time for his daughter and party candidate, Mriganka. But her main opponent is Singh’s nephew and RLD candidate Anil Chauhan, who claims to have the support of many BJP workers in the area.

Chauhan, who stood by Singh’s side last year, has now debunked Singh’s migration theory, claiming that his uncle raised it only to secure a seat for his daughter.

Even the family’s ancestral building in the centre of Kairana, Kalsyan Chaupal, has not escaped the feud, and bears flags and posters of the BJP and RLD.

Chauhan was the BJP candidate from Kairana in the bypolls last year but lost by a margin of 1,100 votes to SP’s Nahid Hasan. Upset over being overlooked this time, Chauhan joined the RLD the day after the BJP announced its list of candidates.

“I have been with Babuji (Singh) for a long time but what the party did was bad. I lost to an SP strongman by just 1,100 votes with the entire state government against me,” said Chauhan, adding that the BJP then “betrayed” him by “supporting nepotism”.

Hukum Singh, however, maintained that “tickets are given to the best candidates in BJP”. Asked about Chauhan’s campaign diluting the migration issue, Singh said, “Just a fortnight ago, Anil stood with me on the issue. Now, he has changed his stance. The voters understand this,” he said.

According to Chauhan, migration was an issue but not communal in nature as Singh had alleged. “There are several reasons why people migrate. All I am saying is that he made it an issue to secure a ticket for his daughter. If migration was such an important issue, why did he never raise it in the assembly or parliament since 1974?” said Chauhan.

Last June, Singh had released a list of over 300 Hindus and claimed that they were driven away from Kairana because of “threats” from a gang belonging to “a particular community”. The Indian Express later found that many of the families on that list had migrated years ago for better jobs or education.

With barely a week to go for voting, the BJP infighting has come as a big boost for the SP. Hasan, hoping to win again, got a shot in the arm Thursday when Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed a rally in Kairana and made a slew of promises.

Of around 2.7 lakh voters in Kairana, 1.3 lakh are Muslims, forming the biggest vote block. Gujjars, Jats and Kashyaps account for about 25,000 votes each.

But sources close to Chauhan insisted that he had the advantage. “He is a Gujjar leader, and we stand to gain. Under the RLD flag, the Jats will also migrate to us. Chauhanji also enjoys some support from Muslims. You cannot lose by only 1,100 votes in Kairana and not have some support from Muslims,” they said.