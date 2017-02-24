Ka for kabutar, BJP’s set to fly: Akhilesh Yadav

Pilibhit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves at crowd at an election rally in Pilibhit on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI2_10_2017_000109B) Pilibhit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves at crowd at an election rally in Pilibhit on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI2_10_2017_000109B)

CHALLENGING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on how much UP has developed, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah for his ‘KASAB’ barb, saying ‘KA’ actually stood for ‘kabutar’ and people will set BJP’s pigeons free this election. At a rally in Balrampur in support of SP’s Tulsipur nominee Masood Khan, Akhilesh said BJP was trying to teach a new language to Uttar Pradesh.

“BJP ke log kitna galat bolte hain, kitna gumrah karte hain. Inse jyada gumrah karne wala koi dal nahi hai. Bataiye hum to ‘ka’ se kabutar padhte they aur kya padha rahe hain yeh humko. Kamaal ke log hain, bhasha bhi dusari padhana chahte hain humko. Yeh Uttar Pradesh hai, is baar yahan se tumhara kabootar na uda to bata dena (People of BJP say such wrong things… they mislead. No other party misleads so much. We used to study ‘ka’ for kabootar, but see what are they trying to teach us. They want to teach us another language. This is Uttar Pradesh, if your pigeons do not fly away from here, then tell us),” he said.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Akhilesh said “Kahan pradhan mantri, batao kitne bade pad pe… aur kahan humse jhagda kar rahe hain (The PM is on such a high post… and fighting with me).”