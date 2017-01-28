JD(U)’s advisor now SP national spokesperson

Ghanshyam Tiwari with the CM Akhilesh. Ghanshyam Tiwari with the CM Akhilesh.

ADVISOR TO the JD(U) in Bihar, Ghanshyam Tiwari, on Friday officially joined the ruling SP as its national spokesperson. An MBA degree holder from Kellog’s Institute of Management and Masters in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School in the US, Tiwari (35) received his appointment letter from SP national president and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday. Tiwari has been JD(U) Bihar unit’s chief’s advisor from 2010 to 2015. He had also been the communication advisor to the CM and party spokesperson till 2016.

Hailing from Gorari village in Bihar’s Rohtas district, Tiwari completed his schooling from Kanpur. The son of an Air Force officer, Tiwari travelled across India in his childhood and later went abroad for higher studies. Tiwari, who claimed to have worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, returned to India in 2010 and started to work in the field of education in Bihar. In 2010, he met senior JD(U) leaders and joined politics.

On his association with SP, Tiwari said he first met Akhilesh in 2012 when the latter was campaigning for Assembly polls. “A friend was working with Akhilesh and he used to tell me about his idea of development and social welfare. I was impressed with Akhilesh since the beginning, as he has emerged as a terrific young leader… I got an offer to work for SP in 2012 but it couldn’t materialise then,” he added.

“I was always fascinated with the concept of socialism… the idea of Samajwadi Party. I hope a good, honest and committed leadership as well as political stability would come to UP… I thought I could contribute to the story. I believed Akhilesh is the right leader for the state,” said Tiwari.

He added that he has been asked to represent SP in the national media by Akhilesh after a formal meeting between the two on January 24.

Confirming that he has left JD(U) and would be shifting to Lucknow, Tiwari said while his main task will be to represent SP in the national media, he will also campaign for the UP polls.