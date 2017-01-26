JD(U) pulls out of UP elections

Tyagi said JD(U) decided not to contest the UP polls to “ensure defeat of communal forces, and avoid a division of secular votes”. Tyagi said JD(U) decided not to contest the UP polls to “ensure defeat of communal forces, and avoid a division of secular votes”.

“DEEPLY HURT” at not finding a place in the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Wednesday said the party will not contest the UP elections to “ensure defeat of communal forces and avoid a division of secular votes”. It made it clear that the Bihar Chief Minister, who is also the JD(U) national president, will not campaign in UP, even if his UP counterpart, Akhilesh Yadav, requests him to. The decision was taken after top JD(U) leaders met here over the past two days. They also met the JD(U) workers from UP.

“We are deeply hurt at not finding place in the UP alliance. Unlike in Bihar, the SP and the Congress failed to work out a broader alliance in UP,” JD(U) principal general secretary and national spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Patna. “Had the RLD and JD(U) joined the UP alliance, there would have a consolidation of not just secular votes but also of multi-caste groups.”

Tyagi said the party decided not to contest the UP polls to “ensure defeat of communal forces, and avoid a division of secular votes”. Asked about chances of the Bihar CM campaigning for the SP-Congress alliance if Akhilesh invites him, he said, “Nitish Kumar will not campaign. When we are not contesting, where is the question of campaigning there?” Bihar Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, “We will pray from Patna for a victory of the secular forces.”