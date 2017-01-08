JD(U) demands Sakshi Maharaj’s arrest, expulsion from BJP

Seeking arrest of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his controversial remarks made at Meerut in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, JD(U) on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set an example by expelling him from the party, saying it is a big test for him. Noting that Maharaj’s comments were first such remarks after the Supreme Court outlawed seeking votes in the name of religion or caste, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi alleged the BJP MP was “trying to polarise voters on religious grounds” in the poll-bound state.

“It is a big test for the Prime Minister. Our party appeals to him (Modi) to set an example by expelling him (Maharaj) from the party (BJP),” he said. Tyagi also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should order his arrest and observed that an FIR, under various sections of IPC, has already been registered against him.

Maharaj was yesterday booked for allegedly hurting religious feelings after he indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth in the country that sparked a controversy. Tyagi also urged the Election Commission to act decisively against the Lok Sabha MP and seek clarification from BJP as well whether it agrees with his comments.