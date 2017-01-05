It was netaji who gave me a chance to work for the state: Akhilesh Yadav on father Mulayam

Akhilesh Yadav attends a programme in Lucknow on Wednesday. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav attends a programme in Lucknow on Wednesday. Pramod Adhikari

“Laptop mein netaji ki aur humari tasveer dikhayi deti hai…koi hatana chahe to bhi nahi nahi hata sakta (The laptops being distributed to students carry pictures of netaji (Mulayam) and me. No one can remove them even if they wanted to),” said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a government function here on Wednesday, adding that he would speak no further as the Assembly poll dates have been announced.

Akhilesh told reporters at the event that it was because of the opportunity given to him by ‘netaji’ and his blessings that he had been able to achieve so much. “Netaji ne mujhe mauka diya… unhi ke aashirwad se hum logon ne itna kaam kiya,” he said, when faced with questions about the ongoing feud in his party.

Referring to his experience of running a government and dealing with state machinery, Akhilesh, while inaugurating the UP NRI Diwas, said that if others have understood him, then he too has learnt a lesson about what to do and when. Thanking officers for getting projects completed in time, he said, “Agar adhikariyon ne humein padha hai to humne bhi padh liya hai.. kaun sa hathaura… kaun sa nut bolt kahan lagega.”

The chief minister claimed that this is the first election where some people have already made up their mind as to who would form the next government, adding that various leaders are touring the state. “Prime minister came and we thought that he would give us something. But what did we get? Where are his acche din… But now, there will be scrutiny,” he said, adding that the public would see who has distributed laptops and who has just talked about ‘Digital India’.

He said that with Uttar Pradesh being a big state, there was still a lot of scope to do work, adding that while there was a perception that other states have a better image, the fact remained that, “Jo baat UP mein hai, woh aur kahin nahi”. He concluded by saying, “Change in UP is going in the right direction”.

“I had said it in the past even after the Metro was launched that we have been eagerly waiting for election dates. We are happy that election has been announced in seven phases. The public here wants that only those who can take the state forward should come to power,” said Akhilesh.

A year after holding the first such NRI Diwas in Agra, the state government is organising a 3-day NRI Diwas here starting Wednesday. Chief Minister gave away ‘Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Bhartiya Ratan Awards’ to 13 NRIs for excellence in different fields. Among others, Prithvi Raj Singh Roopun, Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment as well as Minister of Arts and Culture, Mauritius, also attended the event.