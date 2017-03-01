UP Assembly Elections 2017: Gangrape case; Cops visit Gayatri Prajapati’s homes, find ‘most rooms locked’

At Gayatri Prajapati’s residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav At Gayatri Prajapati’s residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

A police team, led by the investigating officer (IO) of the gangrape case against Cabinet Minister and SP’s Amethi candidate, Gayatri Prajapati, visited two of his official residences in Gautam Palli and Vidhyak Niwas on Park Road at Hazaratganj in Lucknow on Tuesday. The victim had alleged that she was raped in both these locations.

Anita Singh, the IO and Circle Officer of Alambagh police station, said: “We had gone to inspect the scene of crime but found most of the rooms locked. We called up the victim several times, asking her to join the investigation, but she did not turn up. We have written a letter to her in this regard.”

“The victim’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate. She, however, refused to go for a medical examination,” Singh added.

ASP (East) Shiv Ram Yadav said that no police team visited the minister’s native place in Amethi, from where Gayatri is contesting the ongoing state Assembly elections.

Following directions issued by the Supreme Court, the police had lodged an FIR against him and six others on February 18 on charges of gangrape and attempting to molest the victim’s minor daughter.

In her complaint, the victim had stated that she knew Gayatri and used to visit his official residences in Lucknow. She had alleged that the accused had promised to allot a mining lease in her name at Hamirpur district.

Around three years ago, the accused had gangraped her when she had visited his official house, she claimed. She had also accused Gayatri of attempting to molest her daughter on another occasion.