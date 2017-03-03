Indo-Nepal border sealed a day before sixth phase of UP Polls

India-Nepal border (Source: PTI, file) India-Nepal border (Source: PTI, file)

The Indo-Nepal border has been sealed, 24 hours before the polling in the sixth of the seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls begins Saturday. Voting for 49 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats will be held on March 4.

“The 84 km long Indo-Nepal border will be sealed 24 hours prior to the start of voting and will remain so till the end of polling on March 4. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will enforce the sealing. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed across the border during this period,” said District Electoral Officer Virendra Kumar Singh.

Cameras have been installed on trade and transit points along India’s border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people during polling. He said two such cameras have already been set up at Sonauli Indo-Nepal Border of Maharajganj district on India-Nepal border.

Five Assembly seats in the district- Siswa, Nautanwa, Frenda, Paniyara and Maharajganj – are going to polls in the penultimate phase-VI of UP Assembly polls on Saturday.