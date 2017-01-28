This candidate in UP election says he entered politics to make money, fool people

Independent candidate from Agra South Gopal Chaudhary. (ANI) Independent candidate from Agra South Gopal Chaudhary. (ANI)

An independent candidate contesting elections from Agra South constituency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that he entered politics to earn money. “I have no motive to enter politics besides earning money so that I can invest and avail all the facilities of an elected MLA,” Gopal Chaudhary was quoting saying by news agency ANI. Stressing that everyone these days was entering politics for financial benefits, Chaudhary said, “Everyone enters politics to earn money and build their houses. I will do the same.” Admitting his lack of experience in the field of politics, Chaudhary also said that he does not know how to earn money after becoming MLA, but the officials will teach him once he gets elected.

In a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi, Chaudhary went on to say that he will dupe the public just like a prime minister dupes a nation of 125 crore people. “A man becomes a prime minister by duping a nation of 125 crore people. He must have some talent. I will follow the footsteps. I will think how to make a fool of the public to gain votes from them,” he told ANI.

The state of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next month starting from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.

