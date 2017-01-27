In new list, Samajwadi Party denies tickets to 4 of its MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at Vikas Rath Yatra in Lucknow. (Source: Express Archive Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at Vikas Rath Yatra in Lucknow. (Source: Express Archive Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released a list with names of Samajwadi Party candidates for 12 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the list, Akhilesh has denied tickets to four sitting MLAs, three of whom were announced as candidates in the list Mulayam Singh Yadav had declared last month.

The sitting MLAs who were denied tickets were Mahendra Kumar Singh (Sevata), Sayeed Ahmed (Phulpur), Subbaram (Jakhanian) and Ram Swaroop Singh (Akbarpur-Raniya). Except Ram Swaroop, the other three MLAs were on Mulayam’s list of candidates.

Akhilesh has given ticket to Shiv Kumar Gupta in Sevata, Neeraj Gaur in Akbarpur-Raniya, Mansoor Alam in Phulpur and Garib Das in Jakhanian. He has fielded the party’s sitting MLAs on the seats of Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow, Pratappur in Allahabad, Alapur in Ambedkar Nagar and Utraula in Balrampur.

This was Akhilesh’s fifth list of candidates. As per conditions of its alliance with the Congress, the SP will field candidates on 298 Assembly seats.