In Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh Yadav says little on riots, slams BJP

IN HIS first set of political rallies in Muzaffarnagar since the 2013 riots, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Thursday made little reference to the communal violence that swept the region that year, which left at least 65 dead and thousands homeless. Instead, Akhilesh chose to attack the BJP and highlight the recently completed alliance with the Congress. In speeches in Kairana and Khatauli, which lasted a little over 20 minutes each, demonetisation, the budget and allegations of mass migration from western UP found ample mention along with the battle within his own party.

With his government unable to control the violence in 2013 for at least the first three days, Akhilesh said he felt “very sad”. “There were allegations that we did nothing but it was only the SP government that helped. We helped people get back on their feet,” he said.

Akhilesh added “communal forces” had ruined “the brotherhood” between Hindus and Muslims. “We have to work together to prosper. We must reject the divisive agenda that other parties spread like poison,” he said.

The Chief Minister referred to the spirit of brotherhood again to bring up the Congress alliance. “When youngsters on cycles feel free and happy, they take their hands off the handle. But this time the hand of the Congress is on the handle as well. We will emerge victorious,” he said.

According to Akhilesh, criticism of the alliance from within and outside his party were unfounded. “They say I gave too many seats to the Congress. But let me tell you, friendship means having a big heart. If you are selfish with friends, it means nothing. This alliance will come back to power,” he said.

Akhilesh had his sights fixed on demonetisation, too. “They said they would bring back black money but instead they made most of the country stand in long queues. Now the money has all come back but they refuse to tell us how much,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that several people had died while standing in queues in UP and that his government had given them Rs 2 lakh compensation each.

“When black money did not work, you said digital. But the SP government gave out laptops years ago, we ushered this in before you,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Centre.

Muzaffarnagar goes to polls on February 11, in the first of the seven-phase UP elections.

