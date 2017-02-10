In Koil, where Congress will contest against SP, Rahul urges voters to choose his party

9 Fab. 2017 Aligarh :-Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing election rally in Aligarh where its alliance with Samajwadi Party has been shattered. Congress has fielded Vivek Bansal from Koil seat in Aligarh while SP too has fielded its candidate. Rahul defended it on grounds that alliance is in state but here Congress has its own candidate. Rahul raised the issue of Aligarh Lock industry with his hope that even US President Donald Trump will use Aligarh Lock n White House. Rahul also invoked Lucknow’s Mango saying that he wished it is cherished across the globe as a produce of India.Photo Manoj Aligadi 9 Fab. 2017 Aligarh :-Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing election rally in Aligarh where its alliance with Samajwadi Party has been shattered. Congress has fielded Vivek Bansal from Koil seat in Aligarh while SP too has fielded its candidate. Rahul defended it on grounds that alliance is in state but here Congress has its own candidate. Rahul raised the issue of Aligarh Lock industry with his hope that even US President Donald Trump will use Aligarh Lock n White House. Rahul also invoked Lucknow’s Mango saying that he wished it is cherished across the globe as a produce of India.Photo Manoj Aligadi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday campaigned for his party nominee from Koil seat in Aligarh, where ally Samajwadi Party too has fielded a candidate for the state elections. “Uttar Pradesh me gathbandhan jeetega aur Aligarh mein Congress ka pratyashi jeetega (The alliance will win in UP and the Congress candidate will emerge victorious in Aligarh),” he said at a rally at Koil.

Though Rahul arrived at the Aligarh air strip with SP head and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the morning, he went to Koil by road to campaign for Vivek Bansal, while Akhilesh left for Hathras.

No posters or banners flaunting the SP-Congress alliance fluttered at the rally, neither was any SP leader present except distinguished poet Gopaldas Neeraj, who belongs to the district and is chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan. Known to be close to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Neeraj — who had been appointed by the Akhilesh government — shared the stage with Rahul.

“Ever since Akhilesh and I have become allies, the winds have changed in our favour in UP. Let this wind become a storm. We will form the government in UP,” said Rahul at the rally. However, the Congress vice-president refrained from commenting on the SP candidate contesting from the same seat and only urged the people to vote for Bansal.

On candidates of both parties contesting from Koil despite a seat-sharing agreement, Bansal said, “Samajwadi Party people did not call me to Akhilesh Yadav’s rally. Though I invited everyone from SP, no one turned up apart from Gopaldas Neeraj Ji. Rahul Gandhi is my leader and he sought votes for me. What is wrong in that?”

Asked whether he will be a candidate of the Congress or the SP-Congress alliance in case he wins, he said he is a Congress candidate. While Ajju Shakya, the SP candidate contesting from Koil, could not be contacted, the party’s district president Ashok Yadav fumed over Rahul’s move. “Vivek Bansal was not in the list declared either by SP or Congress. He filed two nominations initially, one from Congress and other independently. Later, he got a Form-B from Congress and withdrew the independent form. We have reported this matter to senior leaders,” he said.

“No one from SP is supporting Vivek Bansal and even his party cadre must know this fact. Even if they are campaigning for him, its their call. We cannot stop them,” added Shakya.

Meanwhile, in Koil, Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rahul as he asked the public, “Poorey desh ke haath mein jhaadu pakda diya, lo tum safai karo. Kya ho gaya Bharat saaf? Ho gaya Swachh Bharat? (He handed the whole country a broom and said you do the cleaning. Is India clean now? Has it become Swachh Bharat?)”

Accusing the PM of using money belonging to the common man, Rahul said that “Modiji only wants to waive loans of big businessmen, hence he has taken the step called demonetisation”.

“He did notebandi just to ensure that all your money reaches the banks so he could give that money to his rich friends. This is the reason why he put a withdrawal limit so that you could not take your money out from the bank and his rich friends could use it,” said Rahul, adding that “Modiji only works for the benefit and upliftment of people in suit-boot”.

He also promised coaching centres for IIT aspirants and free treatment for poor students.