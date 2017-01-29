In its manifesto of promises, BJP raises ‘exodus’ from west UP

BJP President Amit Shah with UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and others releasing party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah with UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and others releasing party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE BJP released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday, promising to set up a department in every district to prevent “exodus” due to communal tension, to explore legal possibilities for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, to ensure that 90 per cent jobs in every industry in UP were reserved for youths of the state, and to waive off loans of small and marginal farmers.

Releasing the manifesto called ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (Pledge for People’s Welfare) — 2017’, BJP president Amit Shah said that if it came to power, the party would release a white paper on “exodus” due to communal tension in the state, including “from western Uttar Pradesh and Kairana”, claiming that police stations in the state don’t register FIRs on such complaints.

Calling the UP law and order “the worst in the country”, Shah said a BJP government would take steps immediately to improve the situation, especially for women’s safety. The manifesto promises jobs for youths and welfare measures for farmers. Going further than the Samajwadi Party’s offer of free laptops to meritorious students, it talks of laptops for youngsters joining college plus “free 1 GB Internet data per month” under a ‘Swami Vivekanand Yuva Internet Yojana’.

The party says it would take up the ‘triple talaq’ issue, pending in the Supreme Court, “going by the opinion of the Muslim women in the state”.

The law and order section of the manifesto refers to “exodus” due to communal tension and says a government led by it would set up a special department led by the deputy collector in every district to ensure this doesn’t happen, especially in western UP. The district collector would be held accountable in case of any exodus, the manifesto says.

In another promise that BJP leaders said concerns western UP, the manifesto says a party government would shut down all illegal slaughter-houses as well as ban mechanical slaughter-houses. Calling it a “big issue in western UP”, BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan, who belongs to Meerut, said that “unlimited animals” are slaughtered in mechanical slaughter-houses. “That decreases the number of cattle, which affects the farming sector. Also, the slaughter of animals in large numbers causes water pollution as such slaughter-houses do not have arrangements for treatment of blood waste before discharge. Also, people steal cattles for mechanical slaughter-houses.”

The party promises a special police law and order wing as well as an anti-land mafia task force and another to probe corruption cases of the past 15 years, and says it will fill up police vacancies without bias for any particular caste or religion. Six forensic science labs feature among its promises.

For women empowerment and their security, the BJP promises three new women police battalions, as well as a ‘Bhagya Laxmi Yojana’. This scheme would have a ‘Vikas Bond’ of Rs 50,000 for every girl child born to a poor family, plus other benefits.

For youths, the manifesto talks about creating 70 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities in five years, as well as a start-up venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore to make them self-reliant.

The party makes a special mention of lawyers, promising that the financial assistance to their families after their deaths would be increased to Rs 70 lakh and that young lawyers would be given Rs 5,000 per year for three years to purchase required books and periodicals.

The manifesto offers free education up to graduation for girls under the ‘Ahilyabai Kanya Free Education Scheme’, and for boys up to Class 12. Boys scoring more than 50 per cent in Class 12 would also get free graduation, the manifesto says. Besides, the BJP promises a ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Scholarship Fund’, of Rs 500 crore, to help poor students. There would be other schemes for SC/ST students as per the manifesto.

There is a promise of cards for the poor to get benefits of government schemes as well as a ‘Samanya Nirdhan Varg Ayog’ to make them more self-reliant. A ‘Rs 20,000-crore Chief Minister Krishi Sinchai Fund’ would help improve irrigation and a ‘Matsya Palak Kalyan Fund’ of Rs 100 crore would promote fisheries.

Free electricity and LPG connections have been promised to all poor families, as well as 24-hour power supply to all. A ‘Shabti Sankalp Abhiyan’ would free the state of malnutrition in five years, says the party.

A ‘Chandrashekhar Azad Gramin Vikas Sachivalaya’ would come up in every four panchayats to provide people benefits of government schemes, the party says. Separately, there would be a Bundelkhand Development Board and a Poorvanchal Development Board.

A ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’ with funds of Rs 1,000 crore, it says, would help self-employed people like carpenters, barbers, potters and others, while a BJP government would bear the expense of religious tours by senior citizens.

There would be a ‘Kabir Academy’ to promote regional languages, a ‘Shaheed Roshan Singh Residential Township’ for families of policemen in major cities, and an ‘Eklavya Kreeda Kosh’ of Rs 500 crore to revive existing sports colleges.

Apart from this, in a BJP government, all government employees and their family members would be given free medical insurance up to Rs 2 lakh.