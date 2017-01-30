Illegal arms unit unearthed in poll-bound UP; 14 pistols seized

An illegal gun-manufacturing unit has been busted by police which also seized 14 pistols and arrested two persons here, the third such case within 10 days in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The factory, being operated from a house in the forest of Nagaria village, was engaged in making guns to supply during the upcoming assembly elections in the state, they said.

Following a tip-off, police from Rijor police post raided the premises yesterday and unearthed the gun-manufacturing unit and arrested two persons — Kishan Lal and Ramveer. Police said they have seized 14 pistols along with the equipment used in making guns.

Lal has seven criminal cases registered against him while Ramveer was wanted in three cases.

On January 24, an illegal arms-manufacturing unit was busted by police and 70 pistols were seized in Muzaffarnagar, the same district where on January 21, an illegal gun factory was unearthed and 17 pistols were seized.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 11 to March 8 in 7 phases.