Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed in poll-bound UP

An illegal gun-making unit has been busted from an abandoned poultry farm by police which also seized three pistols and arrested two persons in Ghaziabad, the fourth such case within two weeks in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Crime Branch along with Modi Nagar police arrested the two notorious criminals who confessed to have supplied illegal arms to criminals in western Uttar Pradesh.

Watch what else is making news:

They were running the factory in the ramshackle poultry farm in Babu Garden colony. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said that following a tip-off, police raided the poultry farm and nabbed them on Thursday night at around 8.15 pm. Police arrested Irshad and Imran, and recovered finished and semi-manufactured arms and ammunition from the building. At the time of arrest, they were making barrels of pistols.

Two single barrel guns of 12 bore, one pistol 315 bore, one magazine of pistol and 23 cartridges of 12 and 315 bore were recovered from the spot. Equipment for manufacturing arms has also been seized. This is the fourth such case in two weeks in the state where illegal arms manufacturing unit has been unearthed.

On January 30, one such unit was busted and 14 pistols were seized in Etah. Two persons were also arrested. On January 24, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted and 70 pistols were seized in Muzaffarnagar, the same district where on January 21, one such factory was unearthed and 17 pistols were seized. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.