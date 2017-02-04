If not Rs 15 lakh, at least Rs 15,000 should have been deposited: Akhilesh Yadav at Agra rally

At a roadshow in Agra on Friday. Express At a roadshow in Agra on Friday. Express

In their second joint roadshow and rally in Agra on Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed BJP over black money and RSS for its alleged anti-minority policies. Urging people to vote for the SP-Congress combine as the “cycle now has hand on its handle”, Rahul and Akhilesh held a 12-km roadshow atop a specially-designed bus. The roadshow, which began from Dayalbagh at 4 pm, ended at Bijlighar three hours later.

Akhilesh said BJP and RSS only create tension in the name of religion and have nothing to do with development. Claiming that BJP only made false promises of acche din, he said: “Arey 15 lakh na sahi, 15 hajar hi dalwa dete account me (If not Rs 15 lakh, at least Rs 15,000 could have been deposited in accounts).” He was referring to PM Narendra Modi’s promise that every poor person would get Rs 15 lakh if black money stashed abroad is brought back.

Rahul asked the people if they got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. “The PM benefited 50 friends, who are big industrialists… The Budget had nothing for development… Demonetisation left the poor disheartened.” Maintaining that Akhilesh had performed well, he added: “Ab jo vikas bacha hai wo dono mil ke poora karenge (Whatever development is left, we will do it together).” Reiterating that the people should vote for the SP-Congress alliance to ensure development, Akhilesh said: “Dekho, agar pehle charan me itna utsah hai to aage to humko pata hi hai kya hoga (If there is such enthusiasm for the first phase, I know what will happen in the remaining phases).”