If not in India, will Ram Temple be constructed in Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

With the political scenario heating up in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday posed a rhetoric that if the Ram temple will not be constructed in India then will it be constructed in Pakistan. “We do not know the exact time when the Ram Temple will be built in India. But if not in Ayodhya, if not in India, will it be built in Pakistan?” Singh told media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar also echoed the similar view saying that they will raise the issue of Ram Temple vigorously and would take decision under the purview of law. The BJP has raised the issue of Ram Temple construction time and again.

Earlier BJP president Amit Shah vowed to work towards the construction of Ram Temple “under the provisions of the Constitution.” Uttar Pradesh will go to polls for the first phase on February 11. It will be a seven-phase Assembly elections for the state in which the last phase will be held on March 8. The counting of votes will be declared on March 11.