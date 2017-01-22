If BJP wins Assembly polls, it will immediately end reservation: Mayawati

Mayawati warned RSS and BJP against issuing “threats” of scrapping reservation, and alleged that such remarks exposed the double face of the saffron outfits and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mayawati warned RSS and BJP against issuing “threats” of scrapping reservation, and alleged that such remarks exposed the double face of the saffron outfits and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Saturday said BJP’s “morale will be so high” if it wins the Uttar Pradesh polls, that its government at the Centre will “immediately end reservation” for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. She was reacting to RSS publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya advocating review of reservation policy while speaking at Jaipur Literary Festival on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, she urged Dalits and members of the backward castes to “punish the BJP by defeating its maximum number candidates” in the Assembly elections. The former UP CM also appealed to members of the minority community not to “waste” their vote by supporting the ruling SP, asserting that only BSP can stop BJP from gaining strength.

Mayawati warned RSS and BJP against issuing “threats” of scrapping reservation, and alleged that such remarks exposed the double face of the saffron outfits and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Like Bihar, they need to be taught a lesson in UP so that this party (BJP) and Sangh no longer indulge in unconstitutional talk of ending reservation,” she told mediapersons.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s similar remarks about the need for a review of the reservation policy, just ahead of Bihar polls in 2015, had cost BJP dearly as it saw a consolidation of the electorate from the backward classes in favour of Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance.

“Any government, specially BJP and RSS, cannot snatch the right to reservation. If Modi government brings a law for ending reservation, the people belonging to these sections will teach them a lesson and they will forget all about doing politics… The people in the BJP and RSS should desist from issuing bandar ghudki (threats) of ending reservation to sections who have been given this right under the Constitution,” Mayawati said.

“No government in states or at the Centre, including BJP and RSS, can snatch reservation from Dalits and backwards until a law is passed by the Parliament… And if they do so, Dalits, OBCs and tribals will make them forget politics. They don’t know how huge their population is,” she added.

“While exposing the double standards and casteist mentality towards these sections, I want to say that that the right to reservation is their constitutional right which has been given to them by Ambedkar… This also shows the double face of BJP, its ideologue and Modi towards Babasaheb Ambedkar who was the messiah of dalits, adivasis and other backward classes,” she added.

Mayawati alleged that BJP is going through internal differences like the SP. “BJP is in such a bad shape in UP that it is not being able to gather courage to announce its chief ministerial face,” she claimed.

Accusing the Akhilesh government of shielding criminals and communal forces, Mayawati said Congress’ attempted tie-up with SP showed its political bankruptcy, and will be inimical to the party which is “running on oxygen support” in UP.

Citing Muzaffarnagar riots, Dadri lynching, clash between police and land squatters in Mathura and gangrape of a woman and her daughter in Bulandshahr, Mayawati said the SP government has been “a regime of jungle raj from the beginning”.

Slamming Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, she claimed: “Congress has revealed its selfish motives by accepting the person — the symbol of jungle raj and anarchy in the state — as the face of their campaign… Congress will not be able to answer to the secular-minded people after allying with someone whose regime allowed riots in Muzaffarnagar… The riot accused are again contesting elections instead of being in jail.”

“There have been some 500 small and big riots in the five years… in Dadri, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Mathura… there is insecurity…” she added.

Mayawati claimed that Congress supporters would not be able to vote for the SP because they have been opposing the party in UP for so long. “Congress should not think of allying with SP, which had left the grand alliance in Bihar, and instead tie-up with smaller parties,” she said.

Attacking SP, Mayawati alleged it has been shielding criminals and communal forces, and has a clear understanding with the BJP. She also claimed that the infighting in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan was a mere “drama” enacted by the SP patriarch, in which his brother Shivpal Yadav was made a scapegoat to divert the attention of people from the “failures” of his son Akhilesh.

Mayawati went on to appeal to the people, specially Muslims, not to vote for SP, saying this will directly help BJP. “If the minorities vote for the SP, their votes will be a total waste and it will directly help the BJP… To check the BJP from gaining strength, the minorities should vote for the only party which is its true well wisher and has been active to defeat the saffron party,” she said.

“It is necessary that the minorities fully back the BSP in order to put a check on the dictatorial attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government… Even one-fourth of his poll promises of Modi have not been fulfilled till now,” she added. WITH PTI