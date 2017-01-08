Latest News

Mulayam calls himself Samajwadi Party president, says Ram Gaopal Yadav sacked for six years

Mulayam Singh Yadav said that Ramgopal Yadav has been expelled from the party for six years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2017 6:34 pm
Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, CM Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, SP president, SP family feud, UP elections, Assembly polls, Ramgopal yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav expelled, UP polls, UP elections, elections 2017, assembly elections “I am Samajwadi party chief and Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP, Shivpal Yadav is the state President,” Mulayam Singh Yadav asserted. (File)

Rejecting any feud in the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said that he was the president of the party while Akhilesh Yadav is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. “I am Samajwadi party chief and Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP, Shivpal Yadav is the state President,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said in a press conference in Delhi.

Mulayam also announced that the party has expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years. “Ramgopal Yadav has been expelled for six years, he can’t call party convention,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav asserted that there was “no dispute” in the party. Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav this morning met party workers at the SP headquarters. When asked about the ongoing tussle within the family and party, Mulayam said, “hamari party me koi vivad nahi hai” (There is no dispute in our party).

He later along with Shivpal left for New Delhi, where he is likely to visit Election Commission for staking claim on the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol.

