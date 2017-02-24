UP Elections 2017: I am confident I will get another chance to serve you, Akhilesh writes to voters

AS 12 districts voted in the fourth phase of polls on Thursday, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote to the people of UP, expressing confidence that they would give him a second chance. With 12 days remaining for polling to be over, the letter contained 10 promises jointly made by Akhilesh and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Sources said the letter is being distributed by the team of Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishore in districts which are yet to vote.

Titled ‘Akhilesh ka Sandesh’, the letter stated there is a long way to go for all-round development of Uttar Pradesh. Asking the people to vote for the SP-Congress alliance, Akhilesh wrote: “Hum sab ne mil kar vikas ki neev rakhi hai, us par ek badi imarat khadi karni hai (While we have been able to create the base for development, we have to build a building over it).”

It added that “development would pick up more speed with Congress and Rahul Gandhi coming along”. Promising to make Uttar Pradesh one of the most developed states in the country, Akhilesh wrote: “Mujhe vishwas hai… mujhe aapki sewa ka punah awsar milega (I believe I would be given a second chance to serve you).”

Meanwhile, Congress has asked its senior leaders to hold a series of press conferences at districts, especially in the areas like Faizabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Sources said leaders such as Sachin Pilot, Kapil Sibal, Shakeel Ahmed, P L Punia would hold these media briefings targeting BJP.