How Priyanka, Rahul misread Akhilesh

The Congress tried to play hardball, which Akhilesh saw as “Delhiwala attitude.” The Congress tried to play hardball, which Akhilesh saw as “Delhiwala attitude.”

Behind the deadlock in the talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for an electoral alliance in Uttar Pradesh, sources said, is a smug misreading by the Congress of Akhilesh Yadav’s status at the negotiating table.

A resurgent UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, after winning the battle within his party and family, is said to have been peeved that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sent political lightweights such as Prashant Kishor and former IAS officer Dheeraj Srivastava — who are “nobody in the Congress system” — to talk of seat-sharing instead of party veterans or, at the least, a member of the CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body.

This attitude of the Congress, to play a national party vis-a-vis what it sees as a regional player, touched a raw nerve in the SP leadership, sources said.

A source close to Akhilesh told The Sunday Express that at around 1 am Friday/Saturday night, Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, got a call from Priyanka Gandhi who is said to have wished to speak to Akhilesh who had switched off his phone. Akhilesh is said to have spoken with Priyanka using his wife’s phone and assured her that he would “engage” with her designated representative. Akhilesh, the source said, was expecting a very senior Congress leader but Priyanka preferred to send Prashant Kishor.

“In the UP political map, Akhilesh is the heavyweight. For Congress not to understand this and to acknowledge it shows their arrogance and lack of seriousness,” said a senior SP leader.

In fact, the source close to Akhilesh said, that he had expected Rahul Gandhi himself in Agra or Lucknow on Thursday or Friday to seal the deal and make an announcement at a joint press conference. Instead, the Congress tried to play hardball, which Akhilesh saw as “Delhiwala attitude.”

As it is, talks over seats have been a roller-coaster ride. The Congress is said to have begun with a wishlist of 140 seats but Akhilesh is said to have offered them only 72. His reasoning, sources said, was that Congress is on a weak electoral wicket and the only potential value it could bring to the table was a share of the Brahmin vote and a signal of solidarity to Muslims.

When both sides entered the final round of talks, Akhilesh gave his “final offer” of 91 seats, which included some 25 seats for his SP candidates who would contest on Congress’s symbol. When Akhilesh wanted to close the deal, he is said to have offered a final number of 99.

Akhilesh is said to have told Kishor that 99 was a “lucky number”, which Congress should accept but, according to the source, the Congress dug its heels in.

At a meeting in Delhi today, Rahul and Priyanka took the advice of the “old guard” and agreed to try and salvage the deal before 11 am on Sunday, when Akhilesh is scheduled to release his party manifesto and speak to reporters.

An SP leader said the Congress is plagued by too many insecurities. “It wants to reap the SP’s harvest and Rahul wants to distance himself from Akhilesh.”