Hindu Yuva Vahini state president sacked

Yogi Aditynath is the founder and chief patron of HYV. (File Photo) Yogi Aditynath is the founder and chief patron of HYV. (File Photo)

BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday sacked the state president of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) — days after Sunil Singh announced that HYV will contest against BJP candidates in the UP polls. Adityanath is the founder and chief patron of HYV. Last Friday, Singh had announced that HYV will field candidates on more than 60 seats against BJP nominees and also named six candidates. He had alleged that BJP’s decision not to name Adityanath as party’s chief ministerial candidate and ignoring his suggestions in the selection of candidates as the reasons behind the decision. Adityanath, however, had rejected the idea, saying HYV was “non-political” and such candidates would “lose their deposits”.

While Adityanath, also the head priest of Gorakhnath Temple, could not be reached for comments, his office and state in-charge of HYV, Raghavendra Singh, confirmed that Sunil Singh has been removed for “indiscipline”. “HYV is not a political organisation and it cannot field candidates. This has been iterated several times but still he announced the names of candidates. Sunil Singh has been removed from his post,” said Raghavendra, who is the BJP candidate from Domariyaganj.

When contacted, Singh said the decision to remove him was “in violation of the organisation’s bylaws”, as it was done through a statement issued by office in-charge P K Mal. Singh also claimed he has asked his lawyer to see if the decision could be challenged in court.

“Maharajji (Adityanath) is our chief patron and his directions are always obeyed. But I have been removed without following the proper procedure established in the bylaws. The core committee should have appointed a disciplinary committee to conduct a probe and a showcause notice should have been issued to me.” “The final decision should have been taken by the core committee on the basis of disciplinary committee’s findings framed after considering my response,” the HYV former state chief said.