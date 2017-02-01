Have never asked BJP for any post: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath at his home in Delhi. Shyamlal Yadav Yogi Adityanath at his home in Delhi. Shyamlal Yadav

Yogi Adityanath, seen as one of the contenders for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s post if the BJP comes to power, insists he is not in the race for any post. The Gorakhpur MP adds he has no problems with the party although it rejected several of his candidates, leading to dissent among his followers. “I am not here for any post. I have never asked for any post,” says Yogi, 44, when asked about the possibility of becoming chief minister. “I am working for the BJP’s victory. Ours is a democratic party. The CM will be decided by the elected MLAs,” says Yogi, sitting at his home in Delhi.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Yogi hails from a Rajput (Thakur) family in Uttarakhand and is hugely influential in parts of eastern UP. His supporters have often chanted slogans — in presence of central BJP leaders — such as Dilli me Modi, UP me Yogi.

Party sources say Yogi had demanded 28 tickets but was given eight. “I had submitted a list of some probables but I have no complaints with the party. I will go by the decision taken,” he says.

His Hindu Yuva Vahini announced a few candidates but, “some have withdrawn and some others will do so soon” Yogi says. “I myself asked for the removal of Hindu Yuva Vahini state president Sunil Singh for breaching the organisation’s discipline.”

Yogi justifies his frequent hardline speeches. “I cannot give up Hindutva. Hindutva and development are our issues and will remain so.”

But can’t raising such issues end up communalising the state? He says, “Hindus are victims in many areas. They are fleeing from their homeland. It is imperative for them to raise their voice.”

Why then does the party not raise the issue of UP youths leaving in search of a livelihood? “In our manifesto we have made many promises for such people and we will certainly fulfil them once in power.”

On reports of dissent in the BJP about tickets given to relatives of some leaders and those who came from other parties, Yogi says, “It would have been better if ticket distribution had been completed a little earlier. But the party will soon overcome such dissent and it will hardly affect the chances of the party winning the election.”

If ticket distribution had been better, and if the party had announce a chief ministerial candidate, would the BJP’s chances been better? “These things will not affect our chances. People of UP are fed up with the Mayawati and Akhilesh governments.”