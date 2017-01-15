Governor Ram Naik disqualifies BSP MLA

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik . Express Photo

GOVERNOR RAM Naik on Saturday disqualified BSP’s Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh from Assembly membership for violation of Representation of the People Act, following charges of obtaining government contracts even after he became a legislator. The official spokesperson of Raj Bhavan said the Governor ordered the disqualification by using his special powers provided under Section 192 (1) of the Constitution, after his office received the Election Commission’s opinion on the matter on January 10.

WitThe Section 192 (1) of the Constitution states: “If any question arises as to whether a member of a house of legislator has become a subject to any of the disqualifications… The question shall be referred for the decision of the governor and his decision shall be final.”h this, Singh ceases to be a member of the House. He has been disqualified from the date of his election on March 6, 2012.

Based on the report of former Lokayukta N K Mehrotra, which had found Singh guilty of taking government contracts for construction of roads even after becoming an MLA, Naik had earlier disqualified Singh on January 29, 2015. The Governor had found him guilty after giving Singh a hearing, said the spokesperson. The Lokayukta had conducted the inquiry against Singh on the complaint made by lawyer Subhash Chandra Singh in December, 2013.

“However, Singh later moved the Allahabad High Court against the Governor’s order. The court on May 28, 2015, had asked the EC to take a decision on the matter at the earliest and apprise the Governor so that a decision can be taken on it… The EC gave its opinion on January 10,” the spokesperson said.

The Governor has send a copy of his order to the EC, Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shankar for necessary action.