Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: From his parents, a thumbs-up for CM Akhilesh Yadav

THE DAY voting took place in the Samajwadi Party family bastion of Etawah, Mulayam Singh Yadav said and his wife Sadhna both expressed their faith in Akhilesh Yadav.

At the booth in Saifai, Sadhna said she wants Akhilesh to become chief minister again and described him and her son Prateek Yadav as her “two eyes”.

“Akhilesh mera hi beta hai. Prateek aur Akhilesh dono meri ankhein hain. Koi use sautela kehta hai to mujhe bahut bura lagta hai (If anyone describes him as my stepson, it upsets me),” Sadhna said, daughter-in-law Aparna by her side. “Har ghar me ladai hoti hai. Sulah bhi ho jati hai,” she said, adding that everything has been sorted out in the family.

Mulayam, meanwhile, said: “The government has done a lot of development in UP. Shivpal Yadav will win with a huge margin and will become a minister in Akhilesh’s government. Akhilesh will be the CM.”

When Akhilesh was asked about Shivpal, PTI quoted him as responding: “I just want all SP candidates to win.”

Shivpal, Mulayam’s brother, alleged negligence by the district administration after stones were pelted at his motorcade while he was on his way back home from a polling station in Jaswantnagar. District magistrate Shameem Ahmad Khan agreed stone pelting took place. “Just a few people were seen near booths 88, 89 and 90. I asked them to disperse and they did so,” Khan said.