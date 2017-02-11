Free smartphones, employment for youth, women reservation: 10 point-agenda of SP-Congress alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance released its common minimum programme on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi released the 10-point agenda at a press conference in Lucknow. These 10 points will be the foundation of an SP-Congress government once voted to power, Gandhi said.

The 10-point agenda includes:

* Free smartphones to the youth and employment guarantee through skill training programs.

* Waiving of farmer loans, cheap electricity and increased prices for crops.

* A monthly income of Rs 1000 to 1 crore poor families and meals at Rs 10 for the urban poor.

* 33% reservation for women in government jobs. 50% reservation in Panchayat and local polls.

* Every village to have electricity, water, and roads in 5 years.

* All female students in classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th, and all meritorious male students from those classes to get free bicycles.

* Poor families from Dalit and other backward castes to get free housing

* Four lane roads to connect all districts in the state and metro in 6 major cities.

* Faster and more efficient police and implementation of UP-100

