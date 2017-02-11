Free smartphones, employment for youth, women reservation: 10 point-agenda of SP-Congress alliance

The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance released its common minimum programme on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi released the 10-point agenda at a press conference in Lucknow. These 10 points will be the foundation of an SP-Congress government once voted to power, Gandhi said.
The 10-point agenda includes:
* Free smartphones to the youth and employment guarantee through skill training programs.
* Waiving of farmer loans, cheap electricity and increased prices for crops.
* A monthly income of Rs 1000 to 1 crore poor families and meals at Rs 10 for the urban poor.
* 33% reservation for women in government jobs. 50% reservation in Panchayat and local polls.
* Every village to have electricity, water, and roads in 5 years.
* All female students in classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th, and all meritorious male students from those classes to get free bicycles.
* Poor families from Dalit and other backward castes to get free housing
* Four lane roads to connect all districts in the state and metro in 6 major cities.
* Faster and more efficient police and implementation of UP-100