Four BSP candidates stand accused of crimes against Dalits

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which was founded with the aim of empowering Dalits, has fielded as many as four candidates who are accused in criminal cases related to atrocities against the community, lodged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. One of them had been booked in connection with the murder of a Dalit.

These candidates are Raghvendra Singh, contesting from Sirsaganj seat of Firozabad district, Gyanendra Gautam, from Agra North seat, Virendra Singh, sitting MLA and party nominee from Bithri Chainpur seat of Bareilly district, and Arimardan Singh, party nominee from Mahoba seat. All of them have alleged they were booked in false cases at the behest of their political opponents.

Raghvendra has declared four criminal cases in his affidavit. The fourth case is registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and section 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act at Sirsaganj police station in 2007. The candidate had claimed he was falsely implicated in the murder of a Dalit man by police at the behest of former minister Jaiveer Singh, who was part of the previous Mayawati government, but has now joined BJP which has fielded him from Sirsaganj.

“One person had been killed in Sirsaganj in 2004. Three years later Jaiveer Singh got me booked in that murder case after the man’s father lodged a complaint with the police against me at his behest. The case has been investigated by the police and they have not found any evidence. The police have submitted the final report in court,” said Raghvendra.

Gautam has declared three criminal cases and two of these include charges under section 122 of the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act and section 3(1)X of the SC/ST Act. He has also stated in his affidavit that the proceedings of these two cases have been stayed by the high court in 2015. “These cases were motivated by politics. I was elected village pradhan and my opponent, who is related to the ruling party, got these cases registered. It was falsely shown that I was occupying the land of a gram sabha or that it was allotted to someone. The case has been stayed by the high court,” said Gautam.

Virendra Singh has declared three cases pending against him. One case was registered in 2005 at Bareilly Cantonment police station under sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the IPC and section 3(1)X of the SC/ST Act. He has also stated in the affidavit that in 2007, a stay order was passed by the Allahabad High Court in this case. “It was a bogus case registered during the SP government at the behest of a local SP leader who was my opponent in the zila panchayat elections in 2005. My wife was zila panchayat chairperson and the SP persons wanted to remove her from the post. Not just this, several other cases were falsely lodged against me then. The case has already been stayed by the high court,” he told The Indian Express over phone.

Arimardan Singh too has declared details of eight cases. One of these is lodged at Kabrai police station under IPC sections including 365(kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) as well as section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act. “It was a false case lodged during elections of district cooperative bank at the behest of my political opponents. I had appealed in high court and the case has been stayed,” said Arimardan, two-term MLA from Mahoba, who had contested 2012 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate.