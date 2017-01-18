FIR lodged against Sangeet Som for stirring up ‘Dadri lynching’ in poll campaign

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Sangeet Singh Som (Express Archive) Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Sangeet Singh Som (Express Archive)

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against controversial BJP leader Sangeet Som and two others for violating the poll code by screening a documentary containing parts of his speech related to the Dadri lynching case and his arrest during the Muzaffarnagar riots. “Som, Virendra Kumar and Chandrshekhar Singh have been booked for violating the poll code under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

“Kumar and Singh while campaigning screened a documentary on Muzaffarnagar riots, Kawal killings, mahapanchayat in Khera village and Som’s arrest during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots,” SSP J Ravindra Kumar said.

The vehicle used for canvassing and the CD of the documentary has been seized by police.

District Magistrate B Chandrakala said she has sought a detailed report on the matter from SDM Meerut.

However, Som, who is contesting from Sardhana seat, said there was “nothing controversial in the CD and that parts of the video had already been aired on TV news channels”.

The BJP MLA was booked under the stringent National Security Act in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots. His visit to Bisada village of Dadri, where a mob lynched a Muslim man on suspicion of consuming beef in September 2015, had also triggered a row.