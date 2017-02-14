BJP candidate booked for attacking SP’s Gangwar

An FIR has been registered against BJP candidate from Nawabganj seat Kesar Singh and his supporters for allegedly attacking former minister and SP candidate Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar. (Source: Representational Image) An FIR has been registered against BJP candidate from Nawabganj seat Kesar Singh and his supporters for allegedly attacking former minister and SP candidate Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar. (Source: Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against BJP candidate from Nawabganj seat Kesar Singh and his supporters for allegedly attacking former minister and SP candidate Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar, police said. Besides Singh, the FIR has been registered against his two sons along with eight named and about 15 unnamed persons for attacking Gangwar and beating two of his supporters Monday night, police said.

Police have arrested five persons in this connection so far.

According to the FIR lodged by Gangwar, it was alleged that Singh and his men attacked him in Hafizganj area when he was returning after campaigning for elections.

He alleged that besides firing, vehicles of Gangwar’s cavalcade was also damaged by them, police said, adding that are probing the matter.