Fighting on Congress ticket, says Akhilesh Yadav’s adviser

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: ANI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: ANI)

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s adviser on sports Anurag Singh Bhadoria on Tuesday filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from Lucknow East constituency on Tuesday. The Congress has not officially declared a candidate from the seat, and Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination.

Sources in Congress said that like Bhadoria, several “candidates of Akhilesh” are likely to contest on Congress tickets in other parts of the state.

“I am a joint candidate of SP and Congress on Luckow East seat,” Bhadoria, contesting polls for the first time and claiming to be a childhood friend of Akhilesh, said. “While I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate, since the alliance was sealed there is no difference between SP and Congress. Both are contesting on a common ideology.” Congress spokesperson Satyadev Tripathi said Bhadoria was with the SP, but will contest as a Congress candidate. He did not know when he joined the party.