Favourable atmosphere for BJP to form govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Kalraj Mishra

Union Small Industries Minister Kalraj Mishra.

Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Kalraj Mishra said Thursday that a “favourable atmosphere” has been created in Uttar Pradesh for the formation of a BJP government. “In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will form the government. Favourable conditions are in place in the state and we all know the condition of other (political) parties,” said Mishra after a seminar on MSMEs at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Asked who will be the future CM if BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra who hails from Deoria town of UP, said, “It is the party’s parliamentary board that takes the decision on the CM.”

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said, “He does not have anything substantial to speak…What can he say. PM has established the country in such a manner in the world that people are amazed how such a large democratic country implemented demonetisation. It is not a small event… What can Rahul Gandhi do? They (Congress) are feeling that they are being eliminated.”