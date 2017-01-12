Favourable atmosphere for BJP to form govt in UP: Kalraj Mishra

Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Kalraj Mishra felt that a “favourable atmosphere” has been created in Uttar Pradesh for the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Gujarat. He also admitted to a problem in payment of workers in the MSME sector post demonetisation, which he said was “slowly being resolved.

“In Uttar Pradesh, BJP will form the government. Favourable conditions are in place in the state and we all know condition of other (political) parties,” said Mishra after stepping out of a seminar held on MSMEs at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. When asked who will be future CM if BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra who hails from Deoria town of UP said, “It is the party’s parliamentary board that takes the decision on the CM.”

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said, “He does not have anything substantial to speak…What can he say. PM has globally presented the country such that people are amazed how a large democratic country implemented demonetisation. It is not a small event… What can Rahul Gandhi do. They (Congress) are feeling that they are being eliminated.”

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi held the PM responsible for demonetisation and had accused him of “wrecking the economy” and instilling fear among people. When asked about demonetisation and it’s effects on MSME sector, Mishra said, “There was a problem of payment to the workers. This problem is slowly being resolved. The workers who had returned home are now returning to work. The cash payments are now regularly happening.”

Over 25 percent of MSME units in ceramic cluster at Morbi, Gujarat had closed down after demonetisation as unit-owners were finding it difficult to make payments.

