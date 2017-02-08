Farmers are facing ‘burey din’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2014 election promise of “acche din” has come true only for industrialists as the country’s farmers were facing with “burey din”.

“Achche din have come only for the industrialists in the country but for farmers burey din have come (during the Modi government),” he said addressing an election meeting at the Bangla College in Hathras. “The farmers of the country are faced with financial problems,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the SP-Congress alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said there is a wave in favour of the alliance in the state.

Noting that Hathras is famous for its potato crop, Rahul said farmers here are troubled because of the demonetisation decision. He also paid glowing tributes to renowned satirist Kaka Hathrasi who was born here.

