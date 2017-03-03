UP election 2017: Farmer loans will be waived off in BJP govt’s first cabinet meeting, promises PM Modi in Ghazipur

PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the voters of Ghazipur to defeat Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance and the BSP to bring prosperity and development in the region at a rally here.

“Jo kaam 15 saal mein nahi kar paye yeh log, hum 15 mahine mein karke dikhayenge (The work they couldn’t do in 15 years, we will do it in 15 months),” the prime minister said. Ghazipur, along with the PM’s constituency of Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh, goes to the polls on March 8 in the last phase of election.

He also assured farmers that after the BJP is voted to power, the decision to waive off loans of farmers in the state will be taken in the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

“I will not allow the exploitation of the poor,” he said.

PM Modi raised the issue of unemployment among the youth and said they were forced to migrate to states like Gujarat and Maharashtra in search of jobs.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the prime minister said a bridge that was promised between Bareily and Mirzapur on River Ganga by him 13 years ago was still not completed.

“Mukhyamantri bol rahe hai toh kuch toh bana hoga. Arey bana hoga. Nahi bana? Ab yeh kaam bol rahe hai ki karname bol rahe hai?” the PM said mocking the incumbent government.

He said the ongoing election in the state has turned into an ‘utsav’ (festival) to free Uttar Pradesh from the misrule of the SP, Congress and the BSP.

Speaking on demonetisation, the PM said while all parties including SP, BSP and the Congress attacked each other, they came together and joined hands on the issue of note ban. “My aim is to cut down on corruption and black money in the country,” he said.

