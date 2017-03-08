Family turmoil will affect Samajwadi Party: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife

Sadhna with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Archive) Sadhna with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Archive)

Emphasising that Mulayam Singh Yadav should not have been insulted, Sadhna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Tuesday said that the recent turmoil in the family will “affect the party” in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Sadhna also said that she wants her son Prateek to enter politics, and get elected to Parliament. Prateek’s wife Aparna is the SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat.

About Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Sadhna told ANI: “He has regards for his father, cares for Mulayam’s and my health…. I do not know who provoked Akhilesh to do whatever happened in the last few months…. I believe Akhilesh was misguided.”

Sadhna alleged that her “home had been ruined”, and that she had “never imagined that Akhilesh will get separated while Mulayam was still alive”.

Asked whether the recent turmoil in SP would damage the party’s poll prospects, she said, “Yes… it happened at a wrong time. It will affect the elections.”

“Netaji shouldn’t have been insulted…. Everything else was fine…but he shouldn’t have been insulted…. No one should have insulted him…he had faced so much hardship to build the party — all his life’s hard work…” she said.

According to Sadhna, Shivpal also should not have been removed — as either a Cabinet minister or the party’s state unit president. “He was not at fault…. To say that it was his fault…he had not done anything…. Shivpal deserves to be in the party and hold posts. Shivpalji ke saath 100 per cent galat hua hai (Shivpal has been wronged),” she said.

Sadhna admitted that she was blamed for the whole turf far the party went through, and denied that she had any role to play in it. She also refused to blame anyone else. “I have worked behind the scenes for long, (and) time has come to come forward… I had given suggestions to Mulayam, got Dharmendra (Yadav) and Akhilesh elected as MPs. Yeh sab kaam kiye hai, par chup-chaap kiye (I did all this, but did it all quietly),” Sadhna said. Asked whether she feels she should come to the forefront now, Sadhna said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki ab zaroorat hai (I think it is necessary now).”

Asked whether she wants to be an MP, Sadhna said, “Chahte hain hamara beta jayein…Prateek jayein…hum nahin chahte apne liye (I want Prateek to be an MP. I don’t want it for myself).”

Sadhna said she wants Akhilesh to become CM again, and not repeat the mistakes.

Later, when told by mediapersons about Sadhna’s remarks that his stepbrother Prateek should join politics, Akhilesh said: “I say even if anybody among you wishes to join politics, you can. But you are late now.”