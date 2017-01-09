Family feud unresolved, SP leaders fret about M-Y votes and BJP

Mulayam Singh Yadav waves during an event on Eid-ul Fitr in 2013. (Express archive) Mulayam Singh Yadav waves during an event on Eid-ul Fitr in 2013. (Express archive)

SAMAJWADI PARTY leaders have begun to admit that the turmoil within, unless settled, will end up helping the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The premise is that the Muslim votes will split among the BSP, the SP’s two factions and the Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM too is targeting that vote-bank in a number of assembly seats.

Besides, the SP leaders said, their core Yadav vote bank too faces the prospect of division between the Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav groups. Here, too, the BJP stands to gain, the SP leaders said. The BJP has been making efforts to woo non-Yadav backward voters. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Lucknow last week, the BJP ensured all its prominent OBC faces were among the senior leaders present on stage.

Dr Zahid Khan, veteran SP leader since its founding and now a state executive member from Bareilly, said Muslims in western UP were worried and confused about “where to go”. Last weekend, Khan had called a meeting of party members in Bithri Chairnpur village in Bareilly. “People asked me, ‘This meeting is from which side, Mulayam’s or Akhilesh’s?’ If Muslim votes aren’t polarised towards a single party, they will split among the BSP, the Congress and the the SP’s factions, benefiting the BJP,” Khan told The Indian Express.

Mushtaq Kazmi, another SP veteran in the state executive, and who like Khan has worked with Mulayam for decades, said if the party enters the elections divided then the SP’s Muslim voters will go either towards the BSP or any party they feel is in a position to defeat communal forces. This drift of votes away from the SP will benefit the BJP, he said. Muslims “like Akhilesh because he has worked without being biased towards any caste or religion”, Kazmi said, “but that won’t be of much help if the party remains divided”.

SP state secretary Ashok Patel, of Fatehpur district, said if the party breaks up and the Election Commission freezes its symbol, it will split votes of the backward groups with non-Yadav voters possibly moving towards the BJP. He noted, however, that the anointment of MLA Naresh Uttam as state SP president will help Akhilesh win non-Yadav votes, countering the BJP’s appointment of Keshav Prasad Maurya as state president and induction of Apna Dal MP Anurpriya Patel in the cabinet.

“The entire game for the SP and the BSP will depend on Muslims votes,” Ashok Patel said. “If Muslims support the BSP, that party will be the main contender against the BJP. If Muslims support the SP, then the ruling party will give a strong challenge to the BJP with the additional support of the backward communities.”

Dara Singh Chauhan, the BJP’s OBC Morcha national president, predicted a gain in terms of both Yadav and non-Yadav votes. “Yadav voters upset with the SP family feud will support the BJP. Non-Yadav OBC voters are already with the BJP as they have faith the in leadership of PM Modi. Also,” he added, “the BJP do not seek for benefit from an internal feud in any party or family.”