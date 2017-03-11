Failure to form grand coalition led to opposition decimation in UP: Nitish Kumar 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday attributed the BJP’s massive victory in Uttar Pradesh to the failure of opposition parties in forging a grand coalition besides strong protest against demonetisation. Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) president, also saw a major section of backward classes lending support to the saffron party, while other parties failed to mobilise them.

The “failure” of non-BJP parties to forge a Bihar-like mega alliance in Uttar Pradesh was a factor responsible for their defeat, Kumar said as he congratulated the BJP for victory in UP and Uttarakhand assembly polls. Post the 2014 blitzkrieg of the BJP in general elections, the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress had come together to form a ‘mahagathbandhan’ for 2015 Bihar assembly polls. The grand alliance had defeated the BJP in the state.

Kumar, in a tweet on poll outcome, also pointed to non-BJP parties going too far in protesting scrapping of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 bank notes. “There was no need to make such a strong protest against demonetisation,” he said. “Demonetisation generated a sense of satisfaction among poor as they saw it as a hit on rich… many parties ignored this fact,” Kumar, who had supported scrapping of high value notes but criticised the management of the campaign, said.

Kumar, who had kept JD(U) out of Uttar Pradesh elections, also referred to failure of non-BJP parties to mobilise large chunk of backward classes towards them. The Bihar Chief Minister also congratulated the Congress for the big win in Punjab and for emerging as the single largest party in Goa and Manipur after declaration of results. Congress is an ally of JD(U) and RJD in the coalition government in Bihar.