Eye on Yadav feud, RLD, JD(U), BS4 mum on poll candidates

The cloud of uncertainty looming over the Samajwadi Party (SP) has not just got its cadre anxious. Parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Janata Dal (U), Janata Dal (S) and Bahujan Samaj Swabhiman Sangharsh Samiti (BS4) too are waiting for the Yadav family feud to be resolved to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Sources close to these parties said they are hopeful that the SP opts for an alliance with the Congress and others, replicating the ‘mahagathbandhan’ formed during the Bihar polls.

The situation is more crucial for RLD, which had won 9 of 46 seats in the first phase of the 2012 Assembly elections, which it had contested in alliance with Congress. Recently, two senior party MLAs — Dalveer Singh and Puran Prakash — had joined BJP.

The party has a strong base in the Jat-populated and communally sensitive western UP. All the nine seats RLD had won in 2012 are scheduled for polling in the first phase (February 11). Only five days are left for the start of filing nominations, but the RLD camp is silent on its candidates.

The RLD has already announced an alliance with the JD (U), JD(S), NCP and BS4. While other parties have no significant base in UP, RLD claims the strong support of Jat voters in western UP. JD (U) had contested the 2012 polls on all 219 seats and lost all. Same was the fate of JD(S), which had contested on 10 seats. NCP had contested on 127 seats and won just one.

RLD had drawn a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which it contested in alliance with Congress. The party had won five seats in the same western region in 2009, which it had contested in alliance with BJP.

While the party’s national president Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary were not available for comment, its national media in-charge Anil Dubey claimed that RLD will declare its candidates very soon. He admitted that his party was looking for possibilities of alliances with more parties. Party state president Masood Ahmed said that the confusion in SP has forced his party to wait and watch before declaring candidates.

JD (U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said that while they were chances of an alliance with SP, it would be possible only after the feud in SP ends. He further said that all other parties were waiting for the same as they wanted a strong party like the SP or BSP to lead the grand alliance to “defeat BJP in UP”.