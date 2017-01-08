Exploit ‘mistakes’ of BJP, SP: Mayawati to party workers

BSP Chief Mayawati (Source: File) BSP Chief Mayawati (Source: File)

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday asked her party MLAs, coordinators and candidates to continue the party’s campaign with small public meetings on a regular basis. On the occasion of her 61st birthday, on January 15, which the BSP observes as “public welfare day”, the party has not planned any rally but workers will hold public meeting in every constituency instead.

Mayawati’s address to the media on the day will be shown live to party supporters through television screens at these meetings, sources said.

She will release the party’s calendar as well as the latest yearly edition of her book, A Travelogue of My Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement. Mayawati is also expected to release the party’s written appeal to voters on the day.

In her closed-door address to party functionaries and candidates on Saturday, Mayawati stressed on the need to exploit the “mistakes” of the BJP and the SP, according to those present in the meeting. “She said the BJP has hurt itself through demonetisation, which caused a lot of pain to the public. The SP is in disarray because of the family feud. We only need to utilise their mistakes,” a party coordinator, who was part of the meeting, said.

Mayawati also hit out at the Centre, saying the decision to present the budget during the elections has been taken with an intention to influence the voters by making “populist announcements”.

The party also released its third list of candidates containing 100 names for seats in Bundelkhand, Terai as well as Faizabad and Allahabad divisions. The list includes the names of 26 Muslims, 22 Dalits, 22 OBCs, 13 Brahmins, and 10 Thakurs. The party has released a total of 300 names till Saturday.